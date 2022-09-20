WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 283 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

WBH Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,484,176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861,936 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $1,103,021,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $433,134,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,354,582,000 after buying an additional 992,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,745,224,000 after buying an additional 663,885 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $182.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.43. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.08 and a 1-year high of $237.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $96.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Caterpillar to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.