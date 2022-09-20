WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 634 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

WBH Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.7% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 40,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:BMY opened at $70.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $80.59. The stock has a market cap of $149.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,951 shares of company stock worth $14,911,456 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

