WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 647 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

WBH Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jordan Park Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 32.2% in the second quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 1,300,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,040,000 after acquiring an additional 316,685 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,762.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 147,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 139,604 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 656,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,798,000 after buying an additional 10,642 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 9,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flower City Capital boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 50.3% in the second quarter. Flower City Capital now owns 130,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after buying an additional 43,663 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $39.59 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $53.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.56.

