WBH Advisory Inc. Trims Holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

WBH Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,087 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 62.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 260.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000.

Get GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of COMB opened at $30.40 on Tuesday. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $35.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.13.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.