WBH Advisory Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

WBH Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $206.86 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $188.89 and a 12 month high of $261.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.52.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

