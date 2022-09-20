WBH Advisory Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

WBH Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 570.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 28,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 24,330 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Flower City Capital grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flower City Capital now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, WP Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7,032.7% in the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 57,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,798,000 after acquiring an additional 56,613 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $234.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.49. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $213.19 and a 1-year high of $328.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

