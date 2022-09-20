Webster Bank N. A. Has $95,000 Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 8,300.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $241.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.23. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $218.00 and a 1 year high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.