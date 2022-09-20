Webster Bank N. A. Sells 4,794 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,387 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,794 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,058,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,094,000 after buying an additional 348,000 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 980,660 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,144,000 after buying an additional 27,479 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 238,785 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,192,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 144.6% during the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 20,889 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO stock opened at $43.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.82 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $177.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

