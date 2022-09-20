Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 42,700 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,700 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $10,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 153,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $772,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 37,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

JCI opened at $54.31 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.97 and a 200 day moving average of $55.97. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $81.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.96%.

Several research firms have weighed in on JCI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

