Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Decreases Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 804,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,387 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.93% of NMI worth $13,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in NMI by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 392,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,584,000 after purchasing an additional 21,909 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in NMI by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in NMI by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,603 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in NMI by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 510,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,755 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in NMI by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 235,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 12,638 shares during the period. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $21.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.18 and a 200 day moving average of $19.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.33 and a 52 week high of $27.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.45.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. NMI had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 51.86%. The firm had revenue of $132.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 19,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $398,489.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,722.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NMIH shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of NMI to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of NMI to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

