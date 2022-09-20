Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Grows Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.05% of AvalonBay Communities worth $14,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,533,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 223.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,820,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,575,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVB has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities to $228.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.75.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

AVB stock opened at $199.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.35 and a 1 year high of $259.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $644.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.41 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 33.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.28%.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.