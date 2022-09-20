Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $14.43 Million Stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 13,237.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 665,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660,018 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.77% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $14,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,157,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,841,000 after purchasing an additional 483,965 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,244,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,156,000 after purchasing an additional 362,407 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 242.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,297,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,966 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,135,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,916,000 after buying an additional 215,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,118,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,136,000 after buying an additional 69,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment Price Performance

SIX opened at $22.52 on Tuesday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.74.

Insider Activity

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.48). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $435.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer acquired 275,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.28 per share, with a total value of $6,402,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,750,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,980,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gary Mick bought 4,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $95,398.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,898.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer bought 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.28 per share, for a total transaction of $6,402,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,750,000 shares in the company, valued at $226,980,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,229,175 shares of company stock valued at $28,809,899. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. KeyCorp cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.91.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.