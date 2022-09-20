Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $14 Million Stock Holdings in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,636 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.29% of Crane worth $13,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CR. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Crane in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Crane in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Crane by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Crane in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Crane by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CR. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Crane from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $91.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.32. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 12-month low of $82.14 and a 12-month high of $114.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.12. Crane had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $864.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.95%.

In other news, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total transaction of $2,276,594.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,291.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $1,017,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,879,807.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total transaction of $2,276,594.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,291.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

