Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $7.06 Million Stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,058 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.11% of Envista worth $7,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVST. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Envista during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Envista by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 109,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Envista by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,333,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,100,000 after buying an additional 53,933 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Envista by 4,678.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP grew its position in shares of Envista by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 849,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,269,000 after purchasing an additional 38,417 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NVST opened at $34.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $33.84 and a 12 month high of $52.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.48.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $645.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.55 million. Envista had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 8.26%. Equities analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Envista from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Envista from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Envista from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Envista from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envista presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

