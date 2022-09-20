Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $7.79 Million Stock Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,552 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.24% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $7,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 80,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 23,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 172,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 17,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

SBRA has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.91.

Shares of SBRA opened at $14.11 on Tuesday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.27 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 631.61%.

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

