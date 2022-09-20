Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $9.41 Million Stock Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,536 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,934 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.14% of KBR worth $9,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in KBR during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in KBR during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in KBR by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in KBR by 103.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KBR during the first quarter worth about $112,000.

KBR Stock Performance

NYSE KBR opened at $48.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.12 and its 200-day moving average is $50.21. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.98 and a 12-month high of $56.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.91 and a beta of 1.25.

KBR Announces Dividend

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. KBR had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 14,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $758,638.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,283.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 3,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $159,749.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,591.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 14,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $758,638.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,625,283.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,309. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KBR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet raised shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of KBR from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, KBR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

KBR Profile

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

