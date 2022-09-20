Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $9.83 Million Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 66.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,699 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $9,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan purchased 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,747,688.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE HCA opened at $208.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $59.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.72. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $279.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $192.00 to $230.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $306.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.14.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

