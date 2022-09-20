Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Increases Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.24% of Oshkosh worth $12,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OSK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 65,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 583,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,746,000 after acquiring an additional 12,478 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,341,000 after acquiring an additional 11,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Trading Up 2.2 %

OSK stock opened at $79.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.26. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $76.70 and a 52 week high of $125.16.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OSK shares. Argus started coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 target price on Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Oshkosh from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered Oshkosh from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.20.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.