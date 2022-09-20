Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,301 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.22% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $11,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 63.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:THG opened at $138.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.72. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.69 and a 12 month high of $155.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.24 and its 200 day moving average is $142.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.65, for a total transaction of $129,270.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

THG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

