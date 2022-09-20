Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.26% of Acuity Brands worth $13,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 277.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 2,926.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Sycomore Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 23.3% during the first quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AYI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Acuity Brands from $241.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen cut their price target on Acuity Brands to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.57.

Insider Transactions at Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands Price Performance

In other news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy purchased 575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $174.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,360.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,144.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy purchased 575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $174.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,360.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,144.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 5,438 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $838,539.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AYI stock opened at $163.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.59. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.71 and a 52-week high of $224.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.50. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.01%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.