Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Raises Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,126 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,740 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.07% of United Rentals worth $12,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in URI. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE URI opened at $295.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.92. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $299.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 16.41%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. OTR Global downgraded shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.82.

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,722,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,722,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $317,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at $7,015,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $6,142,963 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

