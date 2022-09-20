Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,065 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.22% of Autoliv worth $13,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Autoliv by 11.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,062,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $157,754,000 after buying an additional 206,952 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Autoliv by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,994,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $152,425,000 after purchasing an additional 113,949 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Autoliv by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,693,000 after purchasing an additional 315,473 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Autoliv by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,529,141 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $116,893,000 after purchasing an additional 56,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Autoliv by 753.9% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 841,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,291,000 after purchasing an additional 742,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Stock Performance

NYSE ALV opened at $75.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Autoliv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $110.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.56.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.44. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Insider Activity at Autoliv

In related news, major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd acquired 123,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.27 per share, for a total transaction of $9,690,295.62. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,182,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,875,471.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd acquired 123,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.27 per share, for a total transaction of $9,690,295.62. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,182,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,875,471.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,076. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 374,916 shares of company stock worth $29,565,398 and sold 2,496 shares worth $209,361. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Autoliv from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Autoliv from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Autoliv from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autoliv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

Further Reading

