Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 496,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,234 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.21% of Gentex worth $13,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Gentex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Gentex stock opened at $26.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.88. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Gentex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Gentex to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

