Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 14,134 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,134 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.08% of Genuine Parts worth $14,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 65.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC stock opened at $158.53 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $115.63 and a 12 month high of $164.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.15.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 5.38%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Stories

