Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 6,433 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 382,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,433 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.16% of BorgWarner worth $12,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 7,755.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 320.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Stock Performance

BWA opened at $37.74 on Tuesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.28 and a 12-month high of $50.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.33.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.20. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BWA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.70.

About BorgWarner

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.