Wedmont Private Capital Boosts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,425 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $1,868,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 15,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 108,601 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $45,071,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Home Depot Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Home Depot to $327.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.95.

Shares of HD stock opened at $280.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $287.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $300.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.82.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.