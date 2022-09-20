Wedmont Private Capital Grows Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Booking were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of Booking by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Booking by 5.7% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.9% during the first quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.6% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKNG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,985.00 to $2,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,550.37.

Booking Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,902.99 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,669.34 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,916.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,042.78. The firm has a market cap of $75.57 billion, a PE ratio of 50.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.55) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,638,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,638,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,440 shares of company stock worth $3,003,813 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

