Wedmont Private Capital Has $1.46 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $4,092,843,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,377,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792,220 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 403.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,095,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083,231 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,427.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,664,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,441,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $118.16 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $106.06 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.52. The company has a market capitalization of $346.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

