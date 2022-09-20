Wedmont Private Capital Has $289,000 Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in VeriSign by 8.7% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,722,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in VeriSign by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,067,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in VeriSign during the first quarter worth $363,000. Prudential PLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 52.5% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 26,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,789,000 after buying an additional 8,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. raised its stake in VeriSign by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 495,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $110,206,000 after buying an additional 15,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total value of $127,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,265.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total value of $127,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,265.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,293 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total transaction of $670,981.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 682,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,086,779.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,340,848. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $176.27 on Tuesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.25 and a twelve month high of $257.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.10. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.00.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.84%. The business had revenue of $351.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

