Wedmont Private Capital Sells 1,031 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Wedmont Private Capital cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,730 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Target were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in Target by 3.4% during the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Target by 3.1% in the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 944 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 1.9% in the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Target to $203.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $164.76 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.75 and its 200 day moving average is $183.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $75.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

