Wedmont Private Capital Sells 1,237 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Wedmont Private Capital trimmed its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Moderna were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $127.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.14 and a 200 day moving average of $151.10. The company has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.69. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.61 and a 1-year high of $458.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $1,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,417,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,906,006. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $1,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,417,209 shares in the company, valued at $323,906,006. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.98, for a total value of $719,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,856,779.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 653,048 shares of company stock worth $102,324,342 in the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Argus reduced their target price on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.08.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

