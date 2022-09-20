Wedmont Private Capital Sells 1,828 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wedmont Private Capital trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,840,517 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,955,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,950 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,627 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,282,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,948,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,875,000 after purchasing an additional 562,260 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $234.18 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $213.19 and a one year high of $328.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.72 and its 200 day moving average is $249.73.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

