Wedmont Private Capital Takes $315,000 Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,714,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,135,476,000 after acquiring an additional 108,223 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,692,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,509,146,000 after buying an additional 125,346 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,944,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,097,000 after buying an additional 54,910 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,196,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,648,000 after buying an additional 36,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,684,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,312,000 after buying an additional 12,890 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

BR stock opened at $165.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.40 and a 52-week high of $185.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.74%.

In related news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total value of $12,797,569.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 143,170 shares in the company, valued at $25,104,859.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $652,588.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 72,810 shares in the company, valued at $12,834,946.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $12,797,569.05. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 143,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,104,859.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,004 shares of company stock worth $28,916,462. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

