Wells Fargo & Company Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Huntsman (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman (NYSE:HUNGet Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.07.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $25.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.12. Huntsman has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $41.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.69 and a 200-day moving average of $32.35.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David M. Stryker purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,214,258.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Huntsman news, VP David M. Stryker bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 341,614 shares in the company, valued at $10,214,258.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Curtis E. Espeland bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.18 per share, for a total transaction of $452,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,325.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 369.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Huntsman by 45.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

