West Oak Capital LLC Has $3.20 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

West Oak Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 1.7% of West Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Up 0.3 %

Chevron stock opened at $156.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $308.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $93.31 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.44.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Societe Generale raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.