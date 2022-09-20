Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Lowered to $35.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital to $85.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.36.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $36.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.51. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $36.19 and a 52 week high of $69.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $88,712.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 6,375.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 411.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 368.3% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 679 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Western Digital during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Western Digital during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

