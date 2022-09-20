WeTrust (TRST) Market Capitalization Reaches $170,044.94

WeTrust (TRST) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. One WeTrust coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WeTrust has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. WeTrust has a market cap of $170,044.94 and approximately $2.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005270 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,979.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005293 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00061331 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007327 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010727 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005269 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005443 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00064174 BTC.

About WeTrust

WeTrust (TRST) is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog.

WeTrust Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. Telegram | Facebook “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

