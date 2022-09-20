WiBX Price Reaches $0.0049 on Major Exchanges (WBX)

WiBX (WBX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. WiBX has a market capitalization of $33.02 million and approximately $13,737.00 worth of WiBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WiBX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WiBX has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00122618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005295 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005294 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.36 or 0.00886087 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About WiBX

WiBX’s genesis date was April 11th, 2019. WiBX’s total supply is 11,751,286,309 coins and its circulating supply is 6,727,852,116 coins. The official website for WiBX is www.wibx.io. WiBX’s official Twitter account is @WINBIX_channel and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WiBX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WiBOO is an integrated digital ecosystem that provides disruptive solutions for customer engagement, activation and loyalty with sophisticated high-performance technology, optimizing sales performance.Wibx is a strategical leap in the cryptocurrency world. It is a utility token that provides high complexity to bring simplicity into the exchange relationship between brands and consumers, involving various economic sectors and reshaping the paradigms of the current retail scenario.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WiBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WiBX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WiBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

