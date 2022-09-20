WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.90.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

WildBrain Price Performance

OTCMKTS:WLDBF opened at $1.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $2.15. WildBrain has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $3.34.

WildBrain Company Profile

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.

