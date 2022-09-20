Wings Trading Down 7.5% Over Last Week (WINGS)

Wings (WINGS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 20th. Over the last seven days, Wings has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. One Wings coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wings has a market cap of $358,789.09 and $5.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005219 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,157.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005289 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00007443 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00060035 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010628 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002353 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005219 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005406 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00064161 BTC.

About Wings

Wings (WINGS) is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wings is wings.ai.

Buying and Selling Wings

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. Telegram | Reddit | Wiki Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

