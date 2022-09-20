Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $221.99

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 221.99 ($2.68) and traded as low as GBX 216.50 ($2.62). Witan Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 220 ($2.66), with a volume of 1,031,533 shares changing hands.

Witan Investment Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 647.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 221.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 218.68.

Witan Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 0.59%. Witan Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.59%.

About Witan Investment Trust

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

