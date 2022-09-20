WOWswap (WOW) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $230.00

WOWswap (WOW) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. WOWswap has a total market capitalization of $245,576.64 and $230.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOWswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001869 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, WOWswap has traded down 14.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WOWswap alerts:

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004826 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000388 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00030480 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000563 BTC.

About WOWswap

WOWswap is a coin. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2021. WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 687,987 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOWswap’s official website is wowswap.io/swap.

WOWswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOWswap is a decentralized leveraged trading protocol that runs on BSC, HECO and Polygon Network. Traders can buy and sell tokens with up to 5X leverage.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOWswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOWswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOWswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOWswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.