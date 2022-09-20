Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Trading Down 5.1% Over Last Week

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $268.95 or 0.01412615 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and approximately $99.72 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 4,282,377 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

