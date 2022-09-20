Wrapped Centrifuge (WCFG) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $581,037.00

Wrapped Centrifuge (WCFG) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Wrapped Centrifuge has a total market cap of $34.80 million and approximately $581,037.00 worth of Wrapped Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Centrifuge coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001698 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Centrifuge has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped Centrifuge alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00122618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005295 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005294 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.36 or 0.00886087 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped Centrifuge Profile

Wrapped Centrifuge launched on June 22nd, 2021. Wrapped Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 108,491,740 coins. Wrapped Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wrapped Centrifuge is https://reddit.com/r/Centrifuge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped Centrifuge is centrifuge.io.

Wrapped Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The CFG token lives natively on Centrifuge Chain but can be bridged to Ethereum and used as an ERC20 token. The ERC20 Token is called wCFG on Ethereum and has the address 0xc221b7E65FfC80DE234bbB6667aBDd46593D34F0 on Ethereum mainnet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Centrifuge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Centrifuge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Centrifuge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.