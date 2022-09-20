WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $189.58.

WSPOF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$182.00 to C$188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$197.00 to C$199.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on WSP Global in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$190.00 price target for the company.

WSP Global Price Performance

WSPOF opened at $121.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.57. WSP Global has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $149.07.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

