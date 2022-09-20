Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Holdings Trimmed by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.07% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $5,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on WH. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.75.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 2.6 %

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $66.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.89 and a fifty-two week high of $93.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 34.13%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

