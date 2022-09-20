Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.40.

A number of analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,070,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,656,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,827,000 after buying an additional 97,818 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Xcel Energy stock opened at $74.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.88 and its 200-day moving average is $71.92. Xcel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.78%.

About Xcel Energy



Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

