Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 256.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3,035.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 645.5% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ XEL opened at $74.53 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $77.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.40.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

