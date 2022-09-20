Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE:XIN opened at $0.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.84. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xinyuan Real Estate

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 75,342 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the first quarter worth about $536,000. Institutional investors own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development and construction in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

