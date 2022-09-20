Xion Finance (XGT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $64,132.83

Xion Finance (XGT) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 20th. One Xion Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Xion Finance has a total market capitalization of $64,132.83 and $157.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Xion Finance has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Xion Finance Coin Profile

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,960,845 coins. Xion Finance’s official website is xion.finance. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global.

Buying and Selling Xion Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts.”

